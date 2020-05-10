Phyllis I. Baldoni
1921 - 2020
Phyllis I. Baldoni

May 31, 1921 - May 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis I. Baldoni, 98, life-long resident of South Bend, passed away at 6:42PM Monday, May 4, 2020 at her daughter's residence in South Bend. Phyllis was born May 31, 1921 in North Liberty, Indiana, to the late Harvey and Anna (Sheaks) Poynter.

She graduated from North Liberty High School in 1939, South Bend College of Commerce in 1941, and from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1951. On November 26, 1947 in South Bend, Phyllis married Joseph A. Baldoni; he preceded her in death on September 22, 2006. Phyllis owned and operated Baldoni Art Gallery for thirty years. After Joseph passed away Phyllis filled her husbands' seat on the county council. She attended the First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Baldoni of South Bend, and a son-in-law, Curtis Blankenship of South Bend. Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Jo (Baldoni) Blankenship; sister, Beulah Schwanke; and a brother, Grant Poynter.

A Memorial Service celebrating Phyllis' life will be at 5:00PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, with Dr. Adelia Kelso officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 4:00PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2:00PM Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Southlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice in Phyllis' name. Online condolences may be directed to the Baldoni family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
4:00 - 5:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
MAY
13
Memorial service
5:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
MAY
14
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
