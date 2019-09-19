|
|
Phyllis I. Dombrowski
Aug. 07, 1951 - Sept. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - On September 17, 2019 Jesus embraced Phyllis I. Dombrowski into His arms after her courageous battle with cancer at the age of 68.
Phyllis was born on August 7, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to Bernard F. and Evelyn (Ebersole) Hacker and remained a lifelong resident. On October 13, 1973 in South Bend she was united in marriage to Kenneth Dombrowski, who preceded her in death on October 15, 2009. Phyllis served at Catering By Design for ten years and retired from Martin's Supermarket in 2017.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Christine (Mark) Colpaert of South Bend and Cindy Dombrowski of Hopkinsville, KY; her son Curtis K. Dombrowski of South Bend; three grandchildren, Braden, Donovan, and Addisyn; her mother, Evelyn Hacker of South Bend; and three sisters, Angela (Mark) Hoerstman of Lakeville, Carolyn (Tom) Farrow of Elkhart, and Brenda Slater of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Hacker.
Phyllis was an active parishioner of St. Anthony's parish attending daily mass and always was lifting others up around her in prayer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2320 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 - 2:45 PM Friday at Palmer Funeral Home, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend.
Contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250; St. Anthony DePadua Catholic Church; or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019