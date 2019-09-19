Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
2320 E Jefferson Blvd
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Dombrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis I. Dombrowski


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis I. Dombrowski Obituary
Phyllis I. Dombrowski

Aug. 07, 1951 - Sept. 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - On September 17, 2019 Jesus embraced Phyllis I. Dombrowski into His arms after her courageous battle with cancer at the age of 68.

Phyllis was born on August 7, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to Bernard F. and Evelyn (Ebersole) Hacker and remained a lifelong resident. On October 13, 1973 in South Bend she was united in marriage to Kenneth Dombrowski, who preceded her in death on October 15, 2009. Phyllis served at Catering By Design for ten years and retired from Martin's Supermarket in 2017.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Christine (Mark) Colpaert of South Bend and Cindy Dombrowski of Hopkinsville, KY; her son Curtis K. Dombrowski of South Bend; three grandchildren, Braden, Donovan, and Addisyn; her mother, Evelyn Hacker of South Bend; and three sisters, Angela (Mark) Hoerstman of Lakeville, Carolyn (Tom) Farrow of Elkhart, and Brenda Slater of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Hacker.

Phyllis was an active parishioner of St. Anthony's parish attending daily mass and always was lifting others up around her in prayer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2320 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 - 2:45 PM Friday at Palmer Funeral Home, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend.

Contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250; St. Anthony DePadua Catholic Church; or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now