|
|
Phyllis J. McCann
Oct. 7, 1935 - March 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis Joan McCann, 84, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on March 23 at Center for Hospice of South Bend with her daughter Terri and dear friend Teresa Postma by her side.
Phyllis was born in Bremen, Indiana, on October 7, 1935, to the late Sidney Felten and Irene (Irwin) Stetler. Phyllis married Edward J. McCann in South Bend, Indiana, in 1982.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri L. (Steve) Douglas of South Bend; grandchildren, Courtney E. (Josh) Lovold, Kaley J. Shaffer, Aubrey L. (Mike) Danielson, Alyssa T. (Josh) Self, and Gabrielle E. Douglas; and four great-grandchildren, Hudson and Harrison Self, Genevieve Lovold, and Marin Danielson. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Kay Snider of Apollo Beach, FL and Marcia (Ronald) Andrews of Wyatt, IN, along with seven nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, nephew Todd, and stepfather Raymond Stetler.
Phyllis retired from NIPSCO in 1993 after thirty-five years of service. She was an Honorary Member of the United Steelworkers of America and a Member of the American Legion Auxiliary 303.
From the time she was young, singing was a big part of her life - singing in the church choir, with local groups, and at NIPSCO Christmas parties. She enjoyed retirement and found joy in writing poems, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends. She was kind to everyone and had a special love for animals. Special friends included Lucille Wingard (Onyie), Joanne Douglas, Teresa Postma, and her close friends at the American Legion. She loved the Lord and found comfort in Him in her final days.
Memorials can be made in her honor to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; , 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 311, White Plains, New York 10605; and Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
There will be no services or visitation at this time, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. A Celebration of Life for Phyllis will take place at a later date.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the McCann family.
Condolences may be expressed on our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2020