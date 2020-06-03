Phyllis J. Phelps
1929 - 2020
Phyllis J. Phelps

March 28, 1929 - May 30, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Phyllis Juanita Phelps, 91 years old, of Elkhart, Indiana, formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan passed to her rest on May 30, 2020 at Woodland Manor in Elkhart after an extended illness. She was born March 28, 1929 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of James Dewy and Gertrude “Trudy” E. (Feldpausch) Cooper. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing, South Bend, Indiana, Class of 1950; she continued her education at Goshen College. Phyllis retired from OBGYN Associates after many years of devoted service.

Phyllis was married February 3, 1951 in South Bend to Robert Lloyd Phelps. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Justus of Fort Pierce, Florida; three granddaughters, Deena Alexander of South Bend, Indiana, Jamie Alexander of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Twylla (Eric) Jolly of Concord, California, 6 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Sharon (Phillip) Cooper Kolski of Elkhart, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband in 1999, a brother, William M. Cooper in 1964, and her great-grandson, Steven Alexander in 2020.

Phyllis enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the country. Phyllis and her husband were scuba divers and had a small dive shop in their basement for a short time. She learned Judo, played bridge, enjoyed crafts, and liked ballroom and line dancing. Phyllis had a soft spot in her heart for stray animals, and often she would feed an extra dog or cat. She was also active in her church.

There will be a graveside service in Edwardsburg Cemetery, Edwardsburg, Michigan, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM. All may gather at the cemetery. There will no visitation.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Edwardsburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
