Phyllis J. Reed
June 25, 1931 - Jan. 16, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Phyllis Jean Reed, 88, of Bremen, passed away at 8:07 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 peacefully in her home. Phyllis was born on June 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Kaser) Snyder. She is survived by four children, Larry (Nancy) Schutz of St. Louis, MO, Jerry (Sue) Schutz of Bristol, WI, Alan Schutz of Bremen, and Patti (Frank) Holt of Ocean City, NJ; six grandchildren, Jeff, Katie, Matt, Lauren, Gracie, and Caleb, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Doris Vandine of Franklin, IN, Joyce (Terry) Clark of Muncie, IN, and Howard (Noreen) Snyder of Apopka, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd and brother, Bill Snyder. Phyllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen. She was an Elementary School Teacher and was a supporter of the St. Joseph Indian School. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, which can be traced to her love of Stan “The Man” Musial. Per her wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020