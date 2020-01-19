Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Reed Obituary
Phyllis J. Reed

June 25, 1931 - Jan. 16, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Phyllis Jean Reed, 88, of Bremen, passed away at 8:07 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 peacefully in her home. Phyllis was born on June 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Kaser) Snyder. She is survived by four children, Larry (Nancy) Schutz of St. Louis, MO, Jerry (Sue) Schutz of Bristol, WI, Alan Schutz of Bremen, and Patti (Frank) Holt of Ocean City, NJ; six grandchildren, Jeff, Katie, Matt, Lauren, Gracie, and Caleb, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Doris Vandine of Franklin, IN, Joyce (Terry) Clark of Muncie, IN, and Howard (Noreen) Snyder of Apopka, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd and brother, Bill Snyder. Phyllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen. She was an Elementary School Teacher and was a supporter of the St. Joseph Indian School. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, which can be traced to her love of Stan “The Man” Musial. Per her wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -