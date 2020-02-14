Home

Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakridge Glen Oak Cemetery
4301 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IN
View Map
Phyllis J. Riggs


1937 - 2020
Phyllis J. Riggs Obituary
Phyllis J. Riggs

April 26, 1937 - Feb. 12, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Phyllis J. Riggs, 82, passed away February 12, 2020 at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 26, 1937 in Elkhart to the late Kenneth H. & Hilda R. (Johnson) Scholfield.

On June 19, 1965 in Chicago, she married Johnny R. Riggs; he preceded her in death on September 6, 1997.

Surviving are two sisters, Lois Scholfield and Mary (Robert) Kollar; a brother, Donald (Donna) Scholfield; four nieces, Shelley (Ron) Johnson, Beth (Steve) Flowers, Josie (Patrick) Puglisi, and Bonnie (Ben) Burley; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Phyllis graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College and went to the Salvation Army School for Officer Training. Being part of the Salvation Army was very dear to her heart and she and her husband Johnny were stationed many places in the Midwest before retiring, holding a rank as a Major. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 2 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Presiding will be Captain Shawn DeBaar. Burial will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. CST at Oakridge Glen Oak Cemetery, 4301 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
