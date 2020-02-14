|
|
Phyllis J. Riggs
April 26, 1937 - Feb. 12, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Phyllis J. Riggs, 82, passed away February 12, 2020 at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 26, 1937 in Elkhart to the late Kenneth H. & Hilda R. (Johnson) Scholfield.
On June 19, 1965 in Chicago, she married Johnny R. Riggs; he preceded her in death on September 6, 1997.
Surviving are two sisters, Lois Scholfield and Mary (Robert) Kollar; a brother, Donald (Donna) Scholfield; four nieces, Shelley (Ron) Johnson, Beth (Steve) Flowers, Josie (Patrick) Puglisi, and Bonnie (Ben) Burley; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
Phyllis graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College and went to the Salvation Army School for Officer Training. Being part of the Salvation Army was very dear to her heart and she and her husband Johnny were stationed many places in the Midwest before retiring, holding a rank as a Major. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 2 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Presiding will be Captain Shawn DeBaar. Burial will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. CST at Oakridge Glen Oak Cemetery, 4301 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162.
Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020