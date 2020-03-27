|
|
Phyllis J. Stewart
Sept. 8, 1933 - March 24, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Mrs. Phyllis J. Stewart, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born on September 8, 1933 to the late Clarence R. and Cleo L. (Allen) Brundige.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Michiana, having moved to North Liberty from South Bend in 1963. She was a 1951 graduate of Riley High School. On August 22, 1952, Phyllis was united in marriage to Richard S. “Stitch” Stewart, Sr., who survives. Phyllis was employed as a rural carrier with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 13 years of service. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, antiquing, and spending time on the water. Phyllis was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a cherished extended family member and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her devoted husband of 67 years, Phyllis is survived by daughters, Pam (Rick) Howell of Sturgis, MI and Laura (Reg) Gardini of South Bend; son, Richard (Bonnie) Stewart, Jr. of North Liberty; grandchildren, Ross Howell, Erika Cate, Angela Boudreau, Ryan Gardini, Samuel Stewart, and Kevin Stewart, seven great-grandchildren; and a special thanks to Keri Clark. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Timmons.
Per the family's wishes, no public services are currently scheduled. The family will gather privately at a later date to celebrate Phyllis's life. Palmer Funeral Homes - North Liberty Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's honor to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020