Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery Chapel
Phyllis Jean Hertel


1925 - 2019
Phyllis Jean Hertel Obituary
Phyllis Jean Hertel

Sept. 11, 1925 - Dec. 4, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis J. Hertel, age 94, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her home.

Phyllis was born on September 11, 1925 in South Bend, IN to Paul and Margaret (Sotos) Hertel. She graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1943. She worked as a secretary for Simplicity and the University of Notre Dame for many years. Phyllis was an avid sports fan, especially Notre Dame football. She was a long time member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church and prayed her Rosary every day. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Paul “Sonny” Hertel.

A Mass will be celebrated at Cedar Grove Cemetery Chapel on Friday, December 20 at 3pm.

Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
