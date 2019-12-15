|
Phyllis Jean Hertel
Sept. 11, 1925 - Dec. 4, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis J. Hertel, age 94, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her home.
Phyllis was born on September 11, 1925 in South Bend, IN to Paul and Margaret (Sotos) Hertel. She graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1943. She worked as a secretary for Simplicity and the University of Notre Dame for many years. Phyllis was an avid sports fan, especially Notre Dame football. She was a long time member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church and prayed her Rosary every day. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Paul “Sonny” Hertel.
A Mass will be celebrated at Cedar Grove Cemetery Chapel on Friday, December 20 at 3pm.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019