Phyllis Jean Kabay
Oct. 15, 1944 - Jan. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in McAllen, TX. On July 11, 1964 she married Harold A. Kabay, who survives along with children, Brian (Crystal) Kabay, Karman Eash, & DeWayne Kabay; & by grandchildren, James Kabay, Isaac Eash, Aryn Eash, Marina Lindsey, Summer Lindsey, & Sydney Edgerton. Celebration of Life Service is Sat., May 4, 2019 at Lakeville United Methodist Church, Lakeville, IN. Friends & family may call 4-6:30 pm with the service at 6:30 pm. Pastor Jodi Feitz will officiate. A private family burial service will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019