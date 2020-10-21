Phyllis M. Fuchs
Dec. 16, 1927 - Oct. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis M. Fuchs, 92, passed away at 8:34pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Raclin Hospice House.
Phyllis was born on December 16, 1927 in South Bend to Paul and Margaret (Burden) Haag. On July 7, 1956 she married Jack R. Fuchs. He died on May 23, 2009. She was also preceded in death by a son Scott J. Fuchs and a sister, Jean Haag.
Surviving are two sisters, Jayne Colvin of Plymouth and Nancy Bagarus of Niles; a brother, Paul “Bud” Haag of Plymouth, numerous nieces and nephews; and her close friends, Mike & Carol Rhoades, Steve & Sue Ann Sears, and Paige Sears.
Phyllis had been employed by Powell the Florist, Miami Florist, and Dr. Brown DDS. She loved shopping, decorating, and was very patriotic, including being block captain for the River Park Flag Alley.
Funeral services will be private. Masks are required for those in attendance. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com
, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number, then enter passcode 0000 In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.