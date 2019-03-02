Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Keyport, NJ
Phyllis M. Moeller Obituary
Aug. 27, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2019

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - Phyllis M. Moeller, 88, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was originally from Hazlet, NJ and also a resident of Granger, IN and Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Phyllis was a loving, devoted Mom to 8 daughters, “no boys”, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a ray of sunshine to all who knew her,

Besides her daughters, she loved singing to all the Big Band tunes and cheered for the Yankees. She will be sadly missed and loved forever.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
