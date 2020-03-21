Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Skwarcan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Skwarcan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Skwarcan Obituary
Phyllis M. Skwarcan

May 1, 1935 - March 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis M. Skwarcan, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Brookdale Nursing Facility.

Phyllis was born May 1, 1935 in South Bend to the late Ignatius and Martha (Walkowiak) Kandzierski. On August 24, 1957 Phyllis married the love of her life, Leonard Skwarcan; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2008. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley, John, and Bert Kandzierski; and her sisters, Theresa Goralski and Josephine Golubski.

Left to cherish the memory of Phyllis includes her son, Todd (Areta) Skwarcan; grandchildren, Alina, Gabrielle, and Ike Skwarcan; and many nieces & nephews.

Phyllis was a South Bend Catholic graduate. She worked for the Bendix Corporation and retired as the parish secretary from St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Phyllis was a parishioner of Holy Family Church and St. Mary of the Assumption. She was a member of MR Falcons, PNA 83, St. Adalbert's Sisters Auxiliary, and sang in the choir at St. Mary of Assumption Church. Phyllis was known for making her delicious cheeseballs and knitting custom Busia slippers. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Poland 3 years ago and attend Mass at St. Mary's Basilica.

Due to the current situation with Coronavirus there will be a private family service. Friends may mail condolences or any messages to the family to ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may also be made at www.sjfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -