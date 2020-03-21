|
|
Phyllis M. Skwarcan
May 1, 1935 - March 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis M. Skwarcan, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Brookdale Nursing Facility.
Phyllis was born May 1, 1935 in South Bend to the late Ignatius and Martha (Walkowiak) Kandzierski. On August 24, 1957 Phyllis married the love of her life, Leonard Skwarcan; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2008. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley, John, and Bert Kandzierski; and her sisters, Theresa Goralski and Josephine Golubski.
Left to cherish the memory of Phyllis includes her son, Todd (Areta) Skwarcan; grandchildren, Alina, Gabrielle, and Ike Skwarcan; and many nieces & nephews.
Phyllis was a South Bend Catholic graduate. She worked for the Bendix Corporation and retired as the parish secretary from St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Phyllis was a parishioner of Holy Family Church and St. Mary of the Assumption. She was a member of MR Falcons, PNA 83, St. Adalbert's Sisters Auxiliary, and sang in the choir at St. Mary of Assumption Church. Phyllis was known for making her delicious cheeseballs and knitting custom Busia slippers. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Poland 3 years ago and attend Mass at St. Mary's Basilica.
Due to the current situation with Coronavirus there will be a private family service. Friends may mail condolences or any messages to the family to ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may also be made at www.sjfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020