Phyllis Marie Mould
August 13, 1937 - July 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis Marie Mould passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home. Phyllis was born on August 13, 1937 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Vernon and Mildred Robison Clayton.
Phyllis was a graduate of Stillwell High School in 1955. Following her graduation she attended Methodist School of Nursing where she graduated as a registered nurse. She later earned her bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis.
Phyllis was a career registered nurse and worked primarily in nursing homes and, in particular, with patients needing skilled nursing care. She spent 25 years of her professional life at Healthwin Hospital from which she eventually retired. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting. Her passion was teaching Sunday School to young children, which she enjoyed for more than 23 years. She was a member of Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church and was deeply committed to her faith and loved her church family.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Tarnow of Canon City, CO and and Joy (Edward) Stankus, Elkhart, IN.
She is also survived by two sons, Rick (Mary) Mould of Athens, AL and Jon (Mary) Mould of Ashland, OH; and one daughter, Victoria Spears, South Bend, IN. Nine grandchildren are Laura (Rob) Miles of Decatur, AL, Luke (Victoria) Mould of Athens, AL, Bethany (Zachary) Porter of Durham, NC, Josiah (Katelyn) Mould of Bellville, OH, Micah (Melissa) Mould of Ashland, OH, Sara Mould of Loudonville, OH, Hannah Spears of South Bend, IN, Andrew Spears of Plainwell, MI, and Emma (Trevor) Dyer of Battle Creek, MI. Seven great-grandchildren are Julia, Isaac, Vincent, and Caius Porter, Ruth Mould, and Anna and Avery Miles.
Pallbearers will be Luke Mould, Josiah Mould, Micah Mould, Andrew Spears, Mark Tarnow, Tad Frahm, and Wes Frahm.
Visitation will be at Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, followed by a Celebration Service of Phyllis' life at Noon. Burial and graveside service will be at Salem Chapel Cemetery in LaPorte, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church or Center for Hospice Care.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019