|
|
Phyllis Myers
Sept. 12, 1927 - Feb. 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis Myers, 92, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger.
Phyllis was born on September 12, 1927 in Mishawaka to Dean and Helen (Guy) Brubaker. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marian Stevens; brother, Guy Brubaker; and two grandchildren, Thomas and Steven Kovacs.
On June 4, 1949 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka, she married Paul E. Myers; he preceded her in death on February 8, 2013.
Surviving are a daughter, Karen Kovacs of South Bend; two sons, Tom Myers of Elkhart and Donald Myers of South Bend; three grandchildren, John Myers, Jason Myers, and Jessica Garrettson; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Cullen of California: a brother, Dean (Bonnie) Brubaker of Granger; former daughter-in-law, Judy Cox; and Jen Cannoot, Phyllis's “2nd daughter”.
After Paul retired from Wheelabrator, they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe and also took cruises around the world with family and friends. Phyllis and Paul's legacy continues through their contributions to many not-for-profit organizations in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
Karen and Tom would like to thank the Angels at the Hearth at Juday Creek and at Harbor Light Hospice who cared for Phyllis and helped her through her journey with dementia. Our lives were all blessed with their care for Phyllis.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkhart County Humane Society and the Harbor Light Hospice.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020