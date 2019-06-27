Home

Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis J. Walenga, 85, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka.

Phyllis was born December 20, 1933 in Austin, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary “Ruby” Perl. She was a graduate of Austin High School. She moved to Mishawaka in 1955.

On October 7, 1961, Phyllis married Jim Walenga and the couple made Mishawaka their home. She was a homemaker and also spent several years working in the library at Mishawaka High School. Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka and belonged to their Rosary Society. She enjoyed reading, knitting, playing cards, and going out to eat.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Jim; a son, Michael (Tenna) Walenga of Bremen; a daughter, Karen (Dennis) Preusker of Libertyville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Rachel, James, Matthew, and Steven Preusker, and Jessica Firestone; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Julianna Firestone.

Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Walenga; and three sisters, Margaret, Rosemary, and Rita.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm on Saturday, June 29, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

Memorials are suggested to or Center for Hospice Care.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019
