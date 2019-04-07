Phyllis “Dot” Welber Feldman



April 1, 2019



GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Phyllis “Dot” Welber Feldman passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 92. Dot grew up in South Bend, Indiana, where in 1946, she married Herbert Feldman with whom she had two children, Carol and David. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Sig and Bess Welber, her son, David Feldman and her former husband of 28 years, Herbert Feldman.



Dot had a distinguished career in South Bend as a mental health therapist and educator. She devoted much of her time and energy to promoting better understanding of mental health and relevant therapies. Dot leaves as her legacy, New Avenues, Inc., an employee assistance program headquartered in South Bend, providing behavioral health services to employers nationwide and internationally.



Dot retired to Green Valley, Arizona, along with her professional and life partner of 46 years, Catherine “Kay” Grask. Dot is survived by Kay, daughter Carol Friend (South Fallsburg, NY), sister Beany Tomber (Okemos, MI), brother Robert (Dolores) Welber (NY, NY) and extended family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth-El, 305 W. Madison Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019