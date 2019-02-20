Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis Yvonne Fields, 83, died at home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Charles “Chuck” Dempsey, Sr. & E. Alberta Dempsey who preceded her in death.

On February 28, 1939 she married Horace W. Fields who also preceded her in death along with a sister, Juanita Dempsey.

Phyllis & Horace were blessed with one son, Garrett W. (Deanna) Fields, Sr., who survives. Also left to mourn are three brothers, Charles “Chip” (Patricia) Dempsey, Jr., Kenneth (Beverly) Dempsey, & Stephen (Bonnie) Dempsey; five aunts, Luella Harris all of South Bend, IN, Peaches Morris of Laporte, IN, Lucretia Brown of Lexington, SC, Dortha Parham of South Bend, IN, and Jean Vaughn of Los Angeles, CA; one uncle, Chester Holly of Detroit, MI; five grandchildren, Melissa (Devon) Brady of St. Paul, MN, Jazmine Fields, Garret Fields, Jr., and Diamond Fields all of Indianapolis, IN, and Kyle Horvath of South Bend, IN, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Phyllis had an extensive work history. She dedicated herself to helping and serving on various committees. She was instrumental in organizing Police & Fire Appreciation Day. She served her last luncheon September 2018 after 20 years to honor the men and women in uniform who serve and protect our community.

In 1998 Phyllis became active in community service by working as a children's advocate at the Robinson Center in South Bend. She has received numerous awards and accolades for her commitment to the community. She became a charter member of both St. Joseph County Police Department & South Bend Police Department. She was appointed chairman of COPLC and served in this capacity until her death. Phyllis was appointed to the St. Joseph County Police Merit Board under Sheriff Frank Canerci, Sheriff Mike Grezgorek, and Bill Redmon. She also served on the VIP Program and the Citizens Police Academy Program.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church. Funeral Services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences to family at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
