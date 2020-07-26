Pierre Martin
Nov. 19, 1988 - July 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - He leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Telisa Martin; 6 beautiful children who adored him: Jayson Scales-Martin of Mishawaka, Pierre Martin Jr., Pariss Martin, Parker Martin, Peyton Martin, & Jai'Auna Martin, & one expected Feb. 2021, all of South Bend; & parents, Staci Wilson-Neal & Ronald Martin. Celebration of Life Thurs., July 30, 2020, 1pm & viewing one hour prior at Believers COGIC, face masks required. Arrangements & condolences: www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to assist with expenses.