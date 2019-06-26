Preston Lance Tracy



Dec. 28, 1990 - June 21, 2019



DENVER, CO - Preston Lance Tracy, 28, passed away doing what he loved most, hiking in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Friday, June 21, 2019.



Preston was born in Richardson, Texas to Peter and Pam (Gard) Tracy. Preston is survived by his parents, along with his brother, Pryce Tracy; girlfriend, Bridgette Dering; brothers, Philip Tracy and Vincent (Erin) Redding; sister, Amy (Eric) Tracy Hoen; grandmother, Audrey Tracy; aunts, Kimberly (Mark) Reaves and Dorothy (Bill Clark) Jordan; uncles, Michael (Linda) Tracy and Harry (Starla) Tracy; cousins, Katie, William (Grace), & Joey (Tara) Reaves, Matthew (Sara) & Geoff (Sari) Moore, Angela (Bubba) Savage, and Michelle (Curt) Hughes; nephews & nieces, Grant & Evan Redding, Emma, Alexis, Anna & Liam Hoen; close friend, Alexa Franks; and numerous cousins and other special family members.



Preston was a Delta Sigma Phi member and one of the founding fathers of the IOTA Gamma Chapter of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity at IUSB in 2011. He earned his bachelor's degree in Business from IUSB class of 2014. Preston worked at the Doyle Group in Denver, CO as a Talent Manager. He was baptized and a former member of the New Life Baptist Church prior to moving away. Preston was an avid traveler who enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, backpacking, bonfires, and camping. He also enjoyed music, going out with friends, discovering new breweries, and attending local sporting events. Most of all Preston loved his family, God, his friends and fraternity brothers.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Preston's life with visitation from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM followed by a Funeral Ceremony at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.