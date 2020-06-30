Priscilla Demske
Priscilla Demske

Jan. 23, 1928 - June 27, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, MI - Priscilla Demske, 92, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 27, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.

Due to COVID-19, a private family gathering will take place at a future date. Online messages may be shared at www.bowermanfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Hanson Hospice Center. A special thank you to all the staff at Hanson for keeping her safe and pain free.

Priscilla's deep faith in God always carried her through life's troubled times. She was a kind-hearted, hard-working “farmerette”. She and Art, along with daughter Kim, grew many fruits and vegetables and sold them to the patrons of the South Bend market for 48 years. She was an excellent cook and loved all animals. Her last years were spent shelling corn to feed the wildlife at her house on the farm. Her time spent with her family was joyous and she cherished all the holidays. Visits from friend James Ferry always put a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Demske; first husband, William Bandurski; brothers, Ervin and Alvin Fisher; and her parents, Herman and Martha Fisher.

She is survived by daughters, Kim (LeRoy) Witucki of Granger, IN, Jo-Ann (Bob) Bailey of Eau Claire, Pam (Jerry) Hickethier of Mesa, AZ, and Wendy (Bill) McCormick of Sun City West, AZ; nephews, Dave (Ann) Fege and Arnold (Patty) Fege, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Her precious smile and humor will be sadly missed. “Rest in peace - your pain is gone now.”


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bowerman Funeral Home
6635 East Main Street
Eau Claire, MI 49111
(269) 461-4241
