Priscilla Filos
Feb. 26, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2019
MISHAWAKA - Priscilla Filos, 82, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away September 16, 2019 at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger, IN. She was born February 26, 1937 in Panama City, Republic of Panama, to the late Francisco A. and Josefa (Remotti) Filos.
Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Casey) Stone; three grandchildren, Lily, Jackson, and Megan; sister, Heliana (Ricardo) Varela; brothers, Felix A. (Lelis) Filos and Carlos A. (Chiqui) Filos. In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded by her sister, Annelly Romero; and six brothers, Jose A. Filos, Luis Carlos Filos, Jose R. Alvarado, Miguel A. Alvarado, Francisco A. Filos, and Fabio A. Filos.
Priscilla was an extremely talented musician, performing piano concerts in Europe, her home country of Panama, Mexico, and the United States. She studied music in Panama, France, and finally, Indiana University in Bloomington, where she obtained her Doctor of Music in Piano Pedagogy. Priscilla made a name for herself in northern Indiana as one of the preeminent Suzuki piano teachers in the area. Priscilla's students won several awards over the course of many years. Priscilla was very active with the South Bend Music Teachers Association, the National Piano Guild, The American Music Teachers Association, and was very involved with the Stickley Competition at Notre Dame. Her greatest joy was teaching young children the Suzuki Piano Method.
A memorial service will be held for Priscilla on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:30pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 am-1:30 pm on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment of ashes will take place privately at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Stickley Scholarship Fund, 1st Source Bank, Attn: Trust Department, P.O. Box 1602, South Bend, IN 46634-1602. Checks should be made payable to “SBAMTA - Stickley Scholarship Fund.” Donations can also be made by contacting Gloria Weesner at 1st Source Bank (574-235-2798).
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019