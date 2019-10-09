Home

Jan. 14, 1982 - Sept. 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Qiana Quinlan Beard, a devoted Jehovah's Witness, passed away on September 30, 2019. She was 37 years old. Born to Carolyn Beard on January 14, 1982, Qiana is survived by her beloved Aunt Harriet (California) and many friends.

Special thanks to the beautiful staff at Trailpoint Village who cared for Qiana with shared laughter, hugs, and beautiful fruit plates; they braided her hair, painted her nails, sang with her, and brought the world to her. Her light laugh brought great beauty to the world. She was a true friend and will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Miami Trails Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 18950 Roosevelt Road, South Bend, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
