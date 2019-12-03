|
|
R. DeWayne Merckx
Jan. 4, 1939 - Nov. 30, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - R. DeWayne Merckx, age 80, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 4, 1939 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Jacob and Janet (Stogdill) Merckx. DeWayne worked for Elkhart Products as a controller for 12 years and owned his own accounting business in Mishawaka for the last 20+ years. On November 14, 1964 DeWayne married the love of his life, Mary Schrader and with this happy union they were blessed with five children. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and earned his 4th degree. He enjoyed photography, TV, music, cards, computers, and spending time with family, friends and most of all his grandkids. DeWayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Merckx of Mishawaka, IN; his children, Peter (Erin Simmons) Merckx of South Lyon, MI, Michael (Linda) Merckx of Mishawaka, IN, and Gwen (Todd) Bookwalter of Niles, MI; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Diane Smith of Warren, IN and Pat Merckx of Huntington, IN; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sons, Anthony and John; parents; and sister, Karen Martin. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Friends may visit Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 and one hour prior to service at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. To share a remembrance of DeWayne or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019