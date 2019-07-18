Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Power In Praise Crusade Ministry
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Power in Praise Ministries
610 N. Logan St
Mishawaka, IN
Ra'hem Lamar Mason


2002 - 2019
Ra'hem Lamar Mason Obituary
Ra'hem Lamar Mason

April 25, 2002 - July 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ra'hem Lamar Mason, 17, of South Bend, IN, passed away July 6, 2019.

Ra'hem was born April 25, 2002 in South Bend, IN, to Matthew and Yolanda Mason. He attended Washington High School. His passion was sports and he excelled in football, basketball, track, and wrestling.

Ra'hem was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ermie Mason; brother, Marshawn Black; and nephew, Adrian Pope, Jr.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his parents, Matthew & Yolanda Mason; five brothers, Matthew Mason, Jr., Michael Mason, Tyreese (Sarah) Davis, Malik Mason, and Darion Devries; seven sisters, Tiffany Mason, Latrice Mason, Sahonna (Kenneth) Mason, Michelle Mason, Sylvia Davis, Alanda (Clinton) Reid, and My'Iesha Mason all of South Bend, IN; grandmother, Doris Hennings of Chicago, IL; a host of aunts and uncles: Keith (Ruby) Peter, Rose, Tebra, Jerry, Saul (Andrea), Leo, Cory, Rudy, and Nicole, 14 nieces and nephews, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Power in Praise Ministries, 610 N. Logan St., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019
