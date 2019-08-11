|
Rachael Ann Bodnar
April 29, 1993 - August 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rachael Ann Bodnar, 26, passed away with loved ones near her, on August 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with a rare form of leukemia.
Born April 29, 1993, she was the daughter of David Bodnar and Theresa (Pola) Bodnar.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Theresa of South Bend and David of Tinley Park, IL; her 15-month old son, Xavier Bodnar, who was the light of her life; her sisters, Michelle Bodnar of Mishawaka and Elizabeth (Steve) Mmadi of South Bend; niece, Ella Mmadi; best friend of 16 years, Ashley Dorn of South Bend; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joan and Dante Pola; and paternal grandma, Norma Bodnar.
Rachael was a caring, adventurous, and brave person all her life, and becoming a mom was her biggest joy. She wanted to live to see her son grow up and he gave her motivation to fight her illness. She loved being a mom more than anything and always enjoyed time with family and friends. She also enjoyed camping, crafting, going out to eat, and listening to music. She graduated from LaVille High School in 2011 and later earned a medical assistant certification. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center for their compassion and generosity, and the amazing nurses and staff on the 6th floor-Oncology unit, who treated Rachael with so much love and care. They went above and beyond for her.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at Morris Park Country Club in South Bend on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2pm. There will be a dedication Mass for Rachael at Saint Bavo's Church in Mishawaka at 10am on Friday, August 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rachael's name to or St. Joseph Regional Medical Center NICU.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019