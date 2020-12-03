Rae Anne Grounds



Sept. 25, 1941 - Nov. 27, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rae Anne Grounds, 79, of Carmel, IN, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 25, 1941 in South Bend, IN, to Lawrence & Bessie (Garrett) Schmidt. She worked as a school teacher for five years. She was an extremely likeable person who never met a stranger. She is survived by husband, James Grounds; children, Kristen Grounds & Brett Grounds; granddaughter, Ali; & great-granddaughter, Cia. She is preceded in death by her parents & brother, Daniel Schmidt. Services for Rae Anne will be private. Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store