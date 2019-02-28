|
|
Mrs. Rae Forgash
Sept. 17, 1931 - Feb. 26, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Rae Forgash nee Borinstein, age 87, was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. Forgash, loving mother of Jeffrey (Julia) Forgash and Bruce L. Forgash, proud grandmother of Amanda and Rachel Forgash, and dear sister of Gilbert Borinstein, the late Abbie (Ruth) Borinstein, the late Joseph Borinstein, the late Bea (the late Irv) Karmel, and the late Norman (the late Antoinette) Borinstein. Graveside service TODAY, Thursday at 10AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, 1616 South Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613. Memorials in her memory to the Beth Emet Soup Kitchen Fund, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL 60202, https://bethemet.org/social-justice/soup-kitchen.html would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019