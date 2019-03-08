Rae LaVone Gentry



Sept. 28, 1958 - March 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rae LaVone Gentry, daughter of the late Henry Gentry and Nellie Mae Fox was born on September 28, 1958 in South Bend, IN and departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 peacefully, at St. Joe Hospital.







Rae received her Associates Degree in Psychology from Martin University and worked at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN, and later transitioned into a Home Health Care Aide, as she enjoyed caring for others.







She was a member of Jesus is Emmanuel Church, where she heard the Gospel and confessed her belief and faith in the Lord Jesus the Christ.







Rae LaVone enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and spending time with family and friends. The love she carried in her heart was always a magnet for children, especially the less fortunate. Her doors were always open to the homeless, needy, and hungry. Even in the scarcest of times, she always seemed to provide food for numerous kids in the neighborhood.







Rae was an avid reader and passionate in learning new words to expand her vocabulary. She took pride in challenging her children and everyone she came in contact with to explain, know, and expand their vocabulary as well.







She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Mae Fox and father, Henry Gentry; brothers, Charles Wilson, Joe Wilson, Ricky Gentry, Michael Gentry, and Otis Gentry; and sisters, Ruth Gentry and Joni Thompson.







She is survived by sister, Helen Robinson and sister-in-law, Mary Wilson of South Bend.







Rae leaves to cherish her memory one son, LaToye Gentry; and four daughters, Erica (Desean) Johnson, LaToya (Lynn) King Jr., Raeshell Gentry, and Roeshell-Gentry (Yimi) Adedeji; grandchildren, Traishawn Johnson, Quashawn Gentry, Taishawn Johnson, Essence King, Lynne' King, Lynn King III, Eljah D. King, Zion Rogers, and Kylin Ross; great-grandson, Quavon Ameer Gentry, and a host of nephews and nieces.







She loved her family and will be truly missed by a host of friends and family.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the Cathedral.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary