RaeMarie Matt
March 23, 1957 - April 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - RaeMarie Matt, 63, passed away on Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 at her residence in South Bend, Indiana. She was born on March 23, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Raymond and Rosemarie (DeSimone) Capone, both of whom preceded her in death.
RaeMarie is survived by her husband, Gary Matt of South Bend; son, Nicholas Matt of South Bend; and three brothers, Rocco Capone, Ray Capone, and Gino (Jill) DeSimone.
Rae graduated from Garfield Heights High School and continued her education at Cuyohoga Community College and Cleveland State University. Her passion for writing later led her to attend classes at Duke University. Her other two passions were her family and cooking. One of her greatest gifts was creating wonderful memories for others and welcoming them into her home and offering its peace to them.
Her family will not attempt to describe her love of Cleveland, especially all Cleveland sports teams. RaeMarie was also an active sports participant, playing shortstop on a softball team with multiple family members that was sponsored by the Cleveland Comedy Club.
As part of her job as wife and mother (she often called it the only job she ever loved), she volunteered at St. Joseph Church and grade school, St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, and Trinity School at Greenlawn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend, Indiana. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of RaeMarie may be donated to Christ Child Society, 308 S. Scott Street, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624.
Online condolences may be left for the Matt family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Live streaming of the service will begin at 1 pm EST on Saturday, April 25, 2020. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on RaeMarie Matt's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020