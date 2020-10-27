Ralph A. Lambie Jr.



June 18, 1948 - Oct. 22, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph A. Lambie Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.



Ralph was born June 18, 1948 in Union Town, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph and Audrey Lambie. Ralph was also preceded in death by a brother, James Lambie; and sister, Cindy Herman.



Surviving is his daughter, Teresa (James) Purucker; brother, William (Debbra) Lambie; sister, Maxine Robbins; grandchildren, Jordan Purucker and Emily (Austin) Walton; and many nieces & nephews.



Ralph grew up in the Lydick area of South Bend, then served in the United States Air Force (1966-1970) as an aircraft mechanic in Mesa, Arizona. Upon his discharge, he returned home to work in various building aspects, including the trade of carpentry, aluminum siding, long distance truck driving, and he owned a tavern and stained glass business. Cherished moments with family and friends gave him purpose, meaning, and a life fulfilled.



He was a member of the Carpenters Local 413, and the American Legion 365, North Liberty. He enjoyed motorcycles but most of all, he loved visiting his family in Arizona.



Friends will be received at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. on Thursday, October 29, from 5:00pm until the time of a Celebration of Life at 6:30pm. His friends are urged to come by to offer condolences to his family and meet his daughter, Tracey and share their memories. Burial will follow at a later date at Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty, Indiana.





Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.