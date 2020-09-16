Ralph E. Breiler
April 2, 1940 - Sept. 5, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Ralph E. Breiler, 80, of Bremen passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 5, 2020. Ralph was born in Mishawaka on April 2, 1940 to the late Edward and Pauline Breiler. He loved his family and was passionate about watching his grandsons play sports. His favorite piece of advice was “keep your nose clean”. Ralph enjoyed his retirement years traveling and cruising with his wife of 51 years, Rita (Carpenter). Ralph and Rita introduced the love of camping to their grandchildren. After many years working at River Park Furniture in South Bend, Ralph started and operated the Bremen Strippe Shop. He restored furniture and was well known for his finish work. His other passion was driving bus for Bremen Public Schools, including many years driving the football and basketball teams, as well as for the Holy Walk. Ralph and Rita have two sons, Jeff (Teresa) Breiler with grandsons Alec 21, Hayden 19, and Ethan 16, and Scott (Amy) Breiler with grandsons Campbell 18, and Cooper 14. He was known by many as “grandpa” because of the special place he had in many hearts. He has two sisters, Mary Carole (John Daugherty) and Anne Breiler, and seven nieces and nephews. Ralph graduated from St. Joseph High School, South Bend, IN. He served in the U.S. Army (1963-1965) and was a proud member of the American Legion. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 in the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior. Full Military Honors will be held after the service. Cremation will take place and burial will be held at a later date. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Center for Hospice, 112 S. Center, St., Plymouth, IN 46563 or the 525 foundation at www.525foundation.org
