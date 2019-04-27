Ralph E. Creech, Jr.



Jan. 9, 1957 - April 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph E. Creech, Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 in his home. He was born January 9, 1957 in Mishawaka, to the late Ralph Sr. and Jennie (Butcher) Creech, and was a graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School.



On February 14, 1985 in South Bend, Ralph married the love of his life, Sandra Kaye Lybarger. Together, they enjoyed 26 years together until her passing on June 26, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Holeman on December 6, 2018.



Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Sarah (Reno Schlemmer) Singleton and Stephanie Creech, both of South Bend; and four grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Stone, and Carson. Also surviving are his two sisters, Sharon Giszewski and Marlene Fernbaugh, both of South Bend; and his in-laws, George and Sharon Lybarger of South Bend.



Ralph was semi-retired, having worked as a moldmaker, and later as a Professional Truck Drive for JMS Engineering Company. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed attending rock band concerts. He loved feeding the birds and squirrels, and always liked helping others. He also volunteered feeding the homeless. Ralph had a very close network of friends whom he has stayed close with ever since his grade school days. Most of all, his four grandchildren were his life. He loved them more than anything.



Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., with Rev. Glen Blossom officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and from 8:30 until service time on Monday.



Memorial contributions may be offered to the , or to the Center for the Homeless, 813 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.