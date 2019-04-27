Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Creech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph E. Creech Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph E. Creech Jr. Obituary
Ralph E. Creech, Jr.

Jan. 9, 1957 - April 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph E. Creech, Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 in his home. He was born January 9, 1957 in Mishawaka, to the late Ralph Sr. and Jennie (Butcher) Creech, and was a graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School.

On February 14, 1985 in South Bend, Ralph married the love of his life, Sandra Kaye Lybarger. Together, they enjoyed 26 years together until her passing on June 26, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Holeman on December 6, 2018.

Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Sarah (Reno Schlemmer) Singleton and Stephanie Creech, both of South Bend; and four grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Stone, and Carson. Also surviving are his two sisters, Sharon Giszewski and Marlene Fernbaugh, both of South Bend; and his in-laws, George and Sharon Lybarger of South Bend.

Ralph was semi-retired, having worked as a moldmaker, and later as a Professional Truck Drive for JMS Engineering Company. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed attending rock band concerts. He loved feeding the birds and squirrels, and always liked helping others. He also volunteered feeding the homeless. Ralph had a very close network of friends whom he has stayed close with ever since his grade school days. Most of all, his four grandchildren were his life. He loved them more than anything.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., with Rev. Glen Blossom officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and from 8:30 until service time on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the , or to the Center for the Homeless, 813 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now