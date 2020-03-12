|
Ralph E. Gerhart
March 27, 1932 - Feb. 17, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Ralph Emerson Gerhart, Jr., 87, passed away at 3:30am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Creekside Village.
He was born March 27, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ralph Emerson Sr. and Caroline (Piper) Gerhart. Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Lee (Lindesmith) Gerhart of Granger. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Robert Charles Gerhart, who was killed tragically in an automobile accident on May 5, 2001, and Drew Francis Gerhart (Krystal) and their son, Nolan Robert Emerson Gerhart of Murfreesboro, TN. Ralph had a sister who predeceased him, Jane Gerhart (James F.) Keil.
Ralph graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo and also attended the University of Cincinnati. He belonged to the Society of Civil Engineers, the National Studebaker Club, and the Hummer Club. Ralph served honorably in the U.S. Army. Ralph was a huge fan of Notre Dame women's basketball and attended all the games.
He was a great photographer and loved photographing Robert and Drew when they performed with the Penn High School Marching Kingsmen, Drew in the Notre Dame Marching Band, family vacations, offroading trips, various collector car auctions, and car shows. He also loved taking pictures at his wife Joanne's Search & Rescue and HRD Training exercises and seminars for Homeland Security and L.E.T.S.
Mr. Gerhart was the owner of Municipal Finance Corporation, financing the construction of schools and other municipal buildings.
A celebration to honor Ralph's life will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Granger Missionary Church, 50841 Birch Road, Granger. Ralph's ashes will be laid to rest next to his son Robert at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park located in Granger, IN at a later date.
Donations may be directed in Ralph's honor to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545, or to Autism Speaks, 3500 W. Peterson Ave. #204, Chicago, IL 60659. To send condolences to the family log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020