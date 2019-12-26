Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
411 W. Vistula St
Bristol, IN
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
411 W. Vistula St.
Bristol, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Cortas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Edward Cortas


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Edward Cortas Obituary
Ralph Edward Cortas

April 23, 1932 - Dec. 20, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Ralph Edward Cortas, 87, residing in Elkhart, gently departed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hubbard Hill Estates. A native of Chicago, he was born on April 23, 1932 to the late Edward C. and Cecelia (Stoltman) Cortas. He married his one and only love Patricia Joan Konecny on August 10, 1963 in Elkhart. Pat died October 5, 2015. They built a wonderful life together and are survived by their children, Edward (Tricia) Cortas, Bernadette (Paul) Golitz, Teresa Cortas and Jennifer (Matthew) Howe; loving him still are 12 grandchildren, Nate, Ben, Joe and Michael Cortas, Lydia, Madeleine, Abigal Golitz, Claudia and Vivian Stienke and Sam, Emma and Henry Howe.

In addition to his parents, and wife Pat, a sister Suzanne Fara preceded Ralph in death.

Ralph graduated from Elkhart High School, received his BA and MA in education from the University of Notre Dame and also studied for the seminary at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Ralph had a long and productive career in the RV Industry. He was owner and president of Garway Homes, was president and sales manager of Frolic Homes, Inc. He was the former general manager and national sales manager for Midas International R.V. and also a sales manager of Travel Master, a division of Coachman RV. He also served as president of both McCoy Miller Ambulance and Goshen Coach and Bus.

Ralph was a Hospice volunteer and a longtime member of St. Mary of The Annunciation Catholic Church where he was a teacher and volunteer. Ralph truly excelled in his role of husband, father and grandfather; he lived life fully and gratefully and will be missed.

The family invites everyone to gather and celebrate Ralph's life with visitation beginning from 4-7 pm on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St. Bristol, where a parish rosary will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, where friends may call 1 hour prior to the mass. Rev. Robert VanKempen will officiate. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date at Rice Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorial donations to the church. Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Billings Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -