Ralph Eugene “Gene” Wedel
August 12, 1931 - July 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph “Gene” Wedel, 88, went home to be with the Lord July 18, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born August 12, 1931, to Evangeline (Miller) Wedel and Harry Wedel. They preceded him in death along with one brother, James Wedel and four sisters: Margaret (Raymond) Long, Alice (John) Ingraham, Lorraine (John) Stewart and Luella Magee.
Gene graduated from South Bend Central High School and South Bend College of Commerce. He worked at the Sears Service Center for 38 years.
Gene loved Notre Dame sports and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was proficient in bowling, pool, and archery, in which he won many tournaments. Uncle Gene had a beautiful baritone tenor voice. He was also a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in South Bend.
Left to cherish his memory are countless nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
My dearest uncle, you have left behind a family that has suffered an immeasurable loss. We love you so very much and we are broken hearted by your loss. You were the last one in this generation of the Wedel, Long, Ingraham, Magee and Stewart family.
The light that emerged from your soul, in this world, has dimmed. However, through eternity, it will glow forever. How glorious, dear Uncle, it must be; for the first time in 80 years you are pain free and walking on the streets of gold. Rejoice, Uncle, you are home.
Cremation will take place. A time of remembrance and life will take place at a later time by the family.
