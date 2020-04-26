|
Ralph Francis Flora
Feb. 16, 1944 - April 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ralph Francis Flora, 76, of Downey Ave., Mishawaka, passed away at Golden Living Center, Fountainview. He was born in South Bend on February 16, 1944 to Robert and Mary Flora. He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Brian K. Flora and a daughter, Michelle L. Flora. On October 13, 1963, he married the former Arlene L. Springer. She survives with three children: Karen (Jeffery) O'Dea, Tamara R. (Brian) Otolski, and Ralph E. Flora; grandchildren: Mathew, Michelle and Nathaniel O'Dea, Brittany (Justin) Thompson, Ryan and Josh Flora, along with ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his mother, Mary E. Flora of Mishawaka. Ralph was a very accomplished Carpenter until his retirement. There will be a visitation at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka for the immediate family with a graveside service to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020