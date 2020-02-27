|
|
Ralph Gentle
April 2, 1940 - Feb. 22, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Mr. Ralph D. Gentle, 79, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at Elkhart General Hospital following some health complications on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:30 am. He was born April 2, 1940 in Cleveland, OH to the late Ralph L. and Margaret V. (Shetler) Gentle. On Sept. 02, 1995, Ralph married Bonnie L. (Kline) in Middlebury. She survives at home after 25 wonderful years together.
Also surviving are sons Gerald and Donald (Elizabeth) Gentle and David (Yolanda), Charlie and Joseph Eli, Jr.; daughters Donna (Mark) Griffen and Jennifer Eli; grandchildren Andrew, Brooke, Sean, Alli, Nicole, Gabbie, David, Eric, Noah, Kristin, Grace and Izzie; 5 great grandchildren and his sister Virginia (Jim) Wery; as well as a host of loving extended family and friends. A brother, Edward, preceded Ralph in death.
A memorial celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the New Salem United Methodist Church, 52173 Ash Road, Granger, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Larry Chrisman will officiate and burial will follow at a later time. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place with the assistance of Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart.
Ralph was one of a kind. Growing up in Cleveland, he was active in Boy Scouts and DeMolay, as well as being active in the Christ United Methodist Church youth group. After graduating high school, he received an associate degree from the University of Toledo and soon relocated to the South Bend area. He worked for a time at Uniroyal but went on to manage several area Kroger stores. After that, he co-owned a United Consumers Club with his parents. When he finally “retired', he started a home remodeling business. He was an unwavering, enthusiastic fan of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame football team, was an active member of New Salem United Methodist Church and was a talented woodworker and craftsman. He also enjoyed helping others by donating blood the majority of his life. He and Bonnie had enjoyed the last five winters in Florida but had to return due to health issues.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020