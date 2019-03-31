Home

Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Ralph Heminger Jr.

Ralph Heminger Jr. Obituary
Ralph Heminger, Jr.

Aug. 25, 1973 - March 28, 2019

ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN - Ralph Waldo Heminger, Jr., 45, of Rolling Prairie, passed away at 7:10 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 in his home.

He was born August 25, 1973, in La Porte, to Ralph Waldo and Patricia (Sheren) Heminger, Sr.

Ralph worked at OTECH Corporation, Rolling Prairie, IN. He loved his motorcycle and loved to ride.

Surviving are his mother, Patricia Heminger of South Bend; one brother, Randall (Sarah) Heminger of Massachusetts; and one uncle, Clifford Sheren.

Preceding in death was his father.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
