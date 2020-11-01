1/
Ralph J. Becker
1922 - 2020
Ralph J. Becker

March 16, 1922 - Oct. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph J. Becker, 98, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born March 16, 1922 in Detroit, MI to the late Theodore J. and Gladys (DeMay) Becker. On January 12, 1946 in Detroit, Ralph married Catherine J. Becker, who preceded him in death in December 2000.

Ralph is survived by his son, Ted (Geri) Becker of Aurora, IL; daughters, Linda (David) Cable of Woodway, TX, Diane (Ed) Nagorny of Seven Hills, OH, and Jacqueline (Mitch) Allard of Indianapolis, IN; nine grandchildren, Eric (Melinda) Nees, Nicholas (Vincenza) Becker, Michele Nees, Matthew (Heather) Nees, Danielle Becker, Nicole Nagorny, Luke Allard, Christopher Allard, and Jacob Allard; five great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Michael Nees. In addition to his wife and parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his stepmother, Francis (Franklin) Becker; daughter, Kathleen Nees; and siblings, Rosemary Vercruyssen, Vincent Becker, and Raymond Becker.

Ralph proudly served his country during WWII in the 388th Bomb Group of the United States 8th Army Air Force. Ralph worked for Western Electric, retiring after 40 years of employment. He was a longtime member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish in South Bend.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617, with internment immediately following at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Ralph may be made to St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617.

Online condolences can be sent to the Becker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish
