Ralph J. Boswell
Jun. 23, 1934 - Nov. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph J. Boswell, 86, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in his home, following an illness.
He was born on June 23, 1934 to the late Wilbur and Irene (Niezgodski) in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Boswell; a sister, Virginia Duncan; a brother, Robert Boswell, and two step-grandchildren.
Ralph retired in 1993 from Indiana Bell, where he worked as an Equipment Maintenance Mechanic for 23 and 1/2 years. He then worked from 1995-1999 at Johnson Controls, before retiring in 1999.
On June 17, 1978, he married Frances Bowker. She passed away on August 23, 2013.
Ralph is survived by his five stepsons, Jim (wife Sandy) Zebell of New Buffalo, MI; Duane Zebell of Union Pier, MI; Bruce Zebell of Dayton Lake, MI; Daryl Zebell of Three Oaks, MI; and Tim Zebell of South Bend, IN; six step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two nieces, Jaci (AJ) Keil of Cassopolis, MI and Brenda Lawson of South Bend, IN and their families.
Ralph was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Pioneers from Bell and the Clay Democratic Club.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN, where Military Honors will be performed.
A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date.
