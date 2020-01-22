|
Ralph L. Rassi, Sr.
Jan. 31, 1930 - Jan. 20, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Ralph L. Rassi, Sr., 89, passed away at 11:15am on Monday, January 20, 2020 in White Oaks Senior Living in Lawton, Michigan.
Ralph was born on January 31, 1930 in Goshen, Indiana to the late Frank and Mary (Truex) Rassi. On July 31, 1954, Ralph married Kathryn J. (Kreiter) and she passed away on October 2, 2003. Ralph was also preceded in death by his 10 brothers and sisters.
Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph L. (Eugene Land) Rassi, Jr.; daughters, Karen (Jim) O'Rourke and Kristine (Ed Lechner, III) Rassi; grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) DeMiguel, Justin Rochkind, and Jennifer Rochkind; and great-grandchild, Philip DeMiguel.
Ralph honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion. He owned R & H Machine Products in Marcellus, MI. Ralph enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing the harmonica.
Visitation will be 5-7pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. A Funeral Ceremony will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the funeral home followed by Military Honors. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Capital Area Chapter, 8189 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or Hospice of Southwestern Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020