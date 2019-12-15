|
|
Ralph Lee Bennett
April 16, 1936 - Dec. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Ralph Lee Bennett, 83, of Osceola, IN, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Ralph was born on April 16, 1936 in Buchanan, MI.
On April 11, 1958, Ralph was married to Henrietta (Buckner) Bennett. Together, Ralph and Henrietta raised two children. Ralph and Henrietta enjoyed over 60 happy years of marriage before Henrietta passed away on November 7, 2018.
Ralph is survived by his devoted children, Rhonda (Philip) Robinson of Fishers, IN and Troy (Cathie) Bennett of Osceola, IN. Also left to cherish Ralph's memories are four brothers: Tom Bennett, Raymond Bennett, Sam Bennett, and Dwight Bryan; grandchildren, Mitchell Robinson, Grant Bennett, Landon Bennett, and Zane Whitcroft; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife Henrietta, Ralph was preceded in death by siblings, Fred Bennett, Lee Bennett, andCarrie Gelow; son Jam es Bennett; and granddaughter, Bristol Leigh Robinson.
Ralph worked in healthcare for over twenty years, retiring from Healthwin Specialized Care after many years of faithful service as the Director of Facilities. He was a proud semi driver for many years, as well as owning his own small automotive business. He was also a member of the Freemason Kane Lodge #183. Ralph was a master automotive mechanic and loved building engines. He was a huge fan of racecar driving, building and repairing his own stock cars.
Ralph was an outstanding father and an incredibly compassionate man. He had a generous, giving spirit and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He never met a stranger and deeply cherished the time he got to spend with his loved ones. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Friends and family are encouraged to attend and share their favorites memories of Ralph. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph's honor to Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana, 92 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019