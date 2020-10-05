1/1
Ralph Szalewski
Ralph Szalewski

Nov. 2, 1941 - Oct. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ralph Szalewski, 78, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.

Ralph was born November 2, 1941 in South Bend, to the late Matthew and Joanne (Winnicki) Szalewski. On November 28, 1964 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Ralph married his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Staszewski. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2016. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Ted.

Left to cherish the memory of Ralph are his children, Rachelle (Alan) Michalski, Lori (Alan) Hoffman, and John Szalewski; grandchildren, William & Michael (Alyssa) Hoffman, Carl & Cade Michalski; sister-in-law, Carol Straszewski; nephews, James, Steve, & Robbie Staszewski, Tom, Tim, & Troy Szalewski; and his 18-year-old fur baby Yorkie, Peanut “P”.

Ralph honorably served his country in the United States Navy and served on the USS Grand Canyon from 1959 to 1963. He retired from St. Mary's College after over 30 years of employment. Ralph was an avid collector of die cast cars, models, trains, remote control planes and toys. He loved to decorate for holidays, especially Christmas. When his children were younger, he assisted their schools with art projects and drawings. In his spare time, he did body work on vehicles for family friends and neighbors. Ralph had a great sense of humor, always telling and not forgetting jokes.

Due to current health risks, private services will be held. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family, Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
