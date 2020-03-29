|
Ramona D. Forshee
April 5, 1960 - March 19, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - On Thursday, March 19, 2020 Ramona Darcell Forshee (Beechie) was called home at the age of 59. Beechie was born April 5, 1960 to Geraldine Forshee and Edward Spears. She attended Lasalle High School and completed the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at St. Joseph Care Center West in December 1990. She was a twin to her Mother and proudly exhibited her Mother's loving and courageous spirit. Her family jokingly called her Big Ma Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine Forshee and Edward Spears, daughter, Shamikka Lockett, grandson, Christopher Alexander, a brother, Leon Forshee; and three sisters, Joanna Gunn, Veronica Forshee, and Norma Forshee. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Aneasha Moore (Warren) of Centerton, Arkansas, Samona Hellman (Jason), and Jeremy Lacy, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Five sisters, JoAnn Moody (Hunter), Joyce White (Jon), Judy Adams, Tammy Kerr, and Jennifer Wilson (Melvin), and a brother, Philip Ingram also survive along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
DUE TO RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERING, THE FAMILY HELD A PRIVATE SERVICE/VIEWING AND WILL ANNOUNCE A DATE AND TIME FOR A PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE ONCE IT IS DEEMED SAFE TO DO SO.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND UNDERSTANDING.
Messages of condolence may be placed on the funeral home's website: www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020