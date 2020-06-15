Ramona Mackey
Dec. 2, 1954 - June 10, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Ramona Faye Mackey, age 65, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in her home.
She was born December 2, 1954 in Kentwood, Louisiana to Willie Atkins and Mildred Brown.
She married Joe Mackey II in the late 1970's and they had three children.
Ramona enjoyed baking, cooking, and canning. She loved helping people and always had a home remedy for anything that ailed you. She was an avid gardener and loved reading, having her own small library. She had a magnetic personality and had a way of remembering anyone she came in contact with.
Ramona will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Mildred Brown of Hammond, Louisiana; one daughter, Jonasha Mackey of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Joshua (LaShay) Mackey of Charlotte, North Carolina and Joe (Shawna) Mackey III of Elkhart, Indiana; five grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Smith of Cypress, Texas, Terry (Ron) Turner of Tampa, Florida, Valerie (Kenneth) Campbell of Hammond, Louisiana, Melanie Mendez of Montgomery, Alabama, and Hazel Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brothers, Thomas (Gloria) Brown, Sr. of Granger, Indiana and Stafford (Sherri) Brown of Arlington, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Connie Martin.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Dec. 2, 1954 - June 10, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Ramona Faye Mackey, age 65, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in her home.
She was born December 2, 1954 in Kentwood, Louisiana to Willie Atkins and Mildred Brown.
She married Joe Mackey II in the late 1970's and they had three children.
Ramona enjoyed baking, cooking, and canning. She loved helping people and always had a home remedy for anything that ailed you. She was an avid gardener and loved reading, having her own small library. She had a magnetic personality and had a way of remembering anyone she came in contact with.
Ramona will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Mildred Brown of Hammond, Louisiana; one daughter, Jonasha Mackey of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Joshua (LaShay) Mackey of Charlotte, North Carolina and Joe (Shawna) Mackey III of Elkhart, Indiana; five grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Smith of Cypress, Texas, Terry (Ron) Turner of Tampa, Florida, Valerie (Kenneth) Campbell of Hammond, Louisiana, Melanie Mendez of Montgomery, Alabama, and Hazel Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brothers, Thomas (Gloria) Brown, Sr. of Granger, Indiana and Stafford (Sherri) Brown of Arlington, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Connie Martin.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.