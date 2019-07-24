Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Ramona Shirley Patton


1929 - 2019
Ramona Shirley Patton Obituary
Ramona Shirley Patton

April 1, 1929 - July 22, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Ramona Shirley Patton, 90, formerly of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Lakeland Hospital, Niles.

She was born April 1, 1929 in North Liberty, IN to the late Martin and Pearl Mitch. On November 7, 1953, she married Chester A. Patton Jr. in Three Oaks, MI. Ramona and Chester owned The Mini-Super for 22 years. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling the Midwest in their motorhome and visiting all the casinos. She also loved going to the cabin in Baldwin.

Surviving includes husband of 65 years, Chester; children, Chester A. Patton III, Roger Patton, Jeffrey Patton, Denise Patton, Chris (Maria) Patton, and Carla Patton; and grandchildren, Nicole, Nicholas, Chelsea, Victoria, Gabrielle, Abigail, and Chris II.

Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Pearl; and siblings, Marjorie, Pauline, Frances, and Joseph.

A Funeral Service for Ramona will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial donations may be made to Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. Third St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019
