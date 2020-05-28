Randal John Marciniak
1953 - 2020
Randal John Marciniak

July 21, 1953 - May 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Randal John Marciniak, 66, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Monday, May 25, 2020. The only son of Henry J. and Mary Jane (Relicke) Marciniak, Randy was born in Mishawaka, IN on July 21, 1953 and raised in Clay Twp. amongst a houseful of sisters. Rand, at the young age of 12, following the passing of his father, took on a keen interest and began his involvement in weight training, feeling the need to step up and become the patriarch of the family. His commitment to his weight training and body building stayed with him throughout the years, separating him from many as an adult and earning him recognition, various competition awards, and magazine features during his younger years. Randy was a well known 1971 graduate of Clay High School, who continued his education at Indiana University, Bloomington, before returning to make his home in South Bend, where he remained a lifelong area resident. Enjoying bachelor life after not finding his true soulmate, Randy first was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Jessica Pike, who survives and currently lives in Zeeland, MI. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Ashlyn and Jayden Pike, both of MI, whom he adored. In addition, survivors include his large and loving family of sisters, Pamela Bergemann, Karen Lisenko, Terri (Erwin) Weise, and Jennifer (Jack) Floyd all of South Bend, IN, Constance (Kevin) Glidden of Galien, MI, and Renee (Kevin) Doolen-Heffner of Tampa, FL; along with nieces and nephews with whom he was very close: Gregg (Shen) Bergemann, Ryan (Molly) Lisenko, Joey (Rachel) Weise, Julie (Heath) Lashmit, Janiece Ray, Kaley Ray, Kraig (Ashley) Glidden, Gage (Ashley) Glidden, Christian (Kate) Taylor and of course the much loved family “littles,” who together brought the chaos, fun and joy into every family gathering that Randy always looked forward to and so very much enjoyed. Preceding Randy in death were his father and mother, Hank Marciniak (1966) and Jane Marciniak-Doolen (1994); sister, Debby Marciniak (1998); and brothers-in-law, Phil Lisenko (2005), Dave Ray (2013), and Clift Bergemann (2016). Recently retired from Hoosier Molded Products and adjusting to a more relaxed day, Randy lived life to the full and in a simple manner, enjoying his home, his family, watching old westerns on TV, and the freedom of his motorcycle, all while holding onto all that life had to give -- and never taking a single day for granted. Yes life, although much too short, was lived large by Randy and he certainly made it good. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m., with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.

Rest well dear brother, we love you -- until we meet again.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
MAY
30
Rosary
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
