Randall Albert Knapp



July 6, 1960 - June 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Randy Knapp, age 58, left this world on June 16, 2019 and passed over the rainbow to meet with his mom, Ruth Knapp Wise; his stepdad, Devon (D.L.) Wise; his father, Arthur Knapp; his brother, Thomas Knapp; and sisters, Becky Knapp Donovan and Michelle Knapp.



Randy was a member of Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club and fishing was his hobby. Cooking comfort food was his passion - except for the occasional can of spaghetti-o's with hot dogs. He cherished his yard art collection, where he found everyday objects at flea markets and garage sales, then placed them strategically throughout his yard where he would proudly give anyone a walking tour.



Randy had an awesome sense of humor and was willing to help anyone who needed his technical skills. Oh, and we want to mention his love for dancing - his favorite being the sprinkler dance.



Randy served proudly for 4 years as a United States Marine. He was a member of the American Legion. Randy was employed by the South Bend Community School Corporation for 29 years.



Randy is survived by his daughter, Koren Knapp; his loving partner in life, Kim Whims; sisters, Karen Knapp Deis, Charlene Knapp Reyes, and Tammy Knapp Scott; brothers, Billy and Ronnie Knapp; and a ton of nieces and nephews.



As his mom would say, Bye, Bye...Randy Pandy Pudding and Pie! We will miss your smiling face. Per Randy's wishes, no public services will be held. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary