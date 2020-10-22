1/1
Randall Hensley
1946 - 2020
Randall Hensley

May 19, 1946 - Oct. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Randall Hensley, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Golden Living Center.

Randy was born May 19, 1946 to the late Albert & Mary Ann Hensley. He married Betty Hensley; she preceded him in death. Randy is also preceded in death by two daughters, Sherri Ciesielski and Misty Hensley.

Left to cherish the memory of Randy are his daughters, Tammy Whitmer and Pam Hensley, grandkids, great-grandkids, brothers, and sisters.

Randy honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a machinist with Honeywell.

ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twin Brook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Memories & Condolences
