Randall Lott
Jan. 17, 1962 - June 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Minister Randall Stephan Lott, 58, was called home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN, surrounded by his loving family. He was a former resident of South Bend, IN for many years where he worked in ministry. Randall was born to the union of Willie Earl and Betty Mae (Smith) Lott on January 17, 1962 in Gary, IN. After attending LaSalle High School in South Bend, IN, he joined the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1982 serving his country proudly. Upon returning home he worked for the New Energy Ethanol Plant of South Bend, IN. His knowledge of specific processes encouraged him to work for the South Bend Water Works as a Water Quality Control Technician, before moving to Indianapolis. Randall had a passion for knowledge and earned an Associates of Science Degree in Information Technology from National College. He enjoyed studying the Bible, teaching and bearing witness of God's goodness to everyone he met. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who adored him and affectionately called him PaPa. He also loved cooking, fishing trips with his father, jazz music, shooting pool, writing, and laughing with friends and family whom he loved dearly. On August 20, 1988 Randall married the love of his life, Natalie (Mincy) and from that union they raised four beautiful children: James Vann-Mincy, Rachel (David) Mckissic, Krystina Lott, and Brandon Lott, all of Indianapolis, IN. His loving memory will be cherished by his parents, six grandchildren: Kaelen Mckissic, David Mckissic III, Kira Mckissic, Jazmyne Vann-Mincy, James Vann-Mincy Jr., and Jeremiah Vann-Mincy; and siblings: Brandon Eric (Rosemary) Lott, Bethany (Lott) Harris, Shannon Lott, and Laurel Nicole “Nikki” Lott all of South Bend, IN. Minister Lott was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lester and Amelia Smith; paternal grandparents, Herman and Flora Lott; and sister, Shari (Lott)Moore.
A Celebration in Honor of a life well lived will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Greater St. Mathews Church, 2705 Marquette Blvd., South Bend, IN, for family and close friends only. The visitation for the public begins at 2:30 PM for one hour. The family has requested friends and family be mindful of social distancing. Thank you. Arrangements are entrusted to www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com where condolences may be shared.
Jan. 17, 1962 - June 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Minister Randall Stephan Lott, 58, was called home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN, surrounded by his loving family. He was a former resident of South Bend, IN for many years where he worked in ministry. Randall was born to the union of Willie Earl and Betty Mae (Smith) Lott on January 17, 1962 in Gary, IN. After attending LaSalle High School in South Bend, IN, he joined the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1982 serving his country proudly. Upon returning home he worked for the New Energy Ethanol Plant of South Bend, IN. His knowledge of specific processes encouraged him to work for the South Bend Water Works as a Water Quality Control Technician, before moving to Indianapolis. Randall had a passion for knowledge and earned an Associates of Science Degree in Information Technology from National College. He enjoyed studying the Bible, teaching and bearing witness of God's goodness to everyone he met. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who adored him and affectionately called him PaPa. He also loved cooking, fishing trips with his father, jazz music, shooting pool, writing, and laughing with friends and family whom he loved dearly. On August 20, 1988 Randall married the love of his life, Natalie (Mincy) and from that union they raised four beautiful children: James Vann-Mincy, Rachel (David) Mckissic, Krystina Lott, and Brandon Lott, all of Indianapolis, IN. His loving memory will be cherished by his parents, six grandchildren: Kaelen Mckissic, David Mckissic III, Kira Mckissic, Jazmyne Vann-Mincy, James Vann-Mincy Jr., and Jeremiah Vann-Mincy; and siblings: Brandon Eric (Rosemary) Lott, Bethany (Lott) Harris, Shannon Lott, and Laurel Nicole “Nikki” Lott all of South Bend, IN. Minister Lott was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lester and Amelia Smith; paternal grandparents, Herman and Flora Lott; and sister, Shari (Lott)Moore.
A Celebration in Honor of a life well lived will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Greater St. Mathews Church, 2705 Marquette Blvd., South Bend, IN, for family and close friends only. The visitation for the public begins at 2:30 PM for one hour. The family has requested friends and family be mindful of social distancing. Thank you. Arrangements are entrusted to www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com where condolences may be shared.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.